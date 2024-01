When it comes to condiments, which is healthier, ketchup or mustard? Apparently, the answer is mustard, because ketchup contains more sugar and sodium, but does have antioxidants.

Mustard is on the healthier side, because it doesn't have as many calories, and it does not have any sugar content. There are dozens of varieties of mustard plants, and they each have large amounts of Calcium & Copper, and vitamins A, C, and k. Their seeds are high in fiber, Selenium, Magnesium, and Manganese.