Happy Holidays Phillerinos! This week we are taking a look at the ghost of Philler past. Starting off strong in Chestnut Hill, we got to explore Holidays on the Hill – the perfect quaint town to do all of your holiday shopping. Next up, the North Pole Express in New Hope, PA – a magical train ride with carolers, hot chocolate & cookies, and Santa himself! Then, we go to the Morris Arboretum to check out their holiday railway. Later, we stopped by Aunt Charlotte’s Candies in Merchantville, NJ to see how they make their famous peanut brittle. And, for all your seven fishes needs, we went to JohnYi Fish Market in the Reading Terminal Market. Finally, we saw the beautiful display of trees at the Pearl S. Buck House in Perkasie, PA.

Here are the segments:

Spend the holidays on the Hill in Philadelphia’s Urban Village, Chestnut Hill

Take a trip to the North Pole on the New Hope Railroad

Take a trip to Morris Arboretum’s Garden Railway for their Nighttime Express

Aunt Charlotte’s Candies has all of your holiday favorites in Merchantville, NJ

Corner the Market: John Yi Fish Market at the Reading Terminal

Historic Pearl S. Buck house hosts the 44th annual Festival of Trees in Perkasie, PA