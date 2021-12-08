WEATHER AWARE (Wednesday AM): 5 AM-9 AM…The forecast is remaining unsettled for the Wednesday morning throughout the commute. Heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds coupled with the morning commute make us Weather Aware.

In the late morning and the remainder of the afternoon, the weather will be filled with sunshine and pleasant conditions.

Clouds increase and so do the temperatures over the next few days. Friday through Saturday the readings will climb into the upper 70s. Friday a few sporadic showers and mild.

WEATHER AWARE: 5 AM-9 AM (Saturday PM-Sunday Overnight)…A strong Pacific storm system with heavy rainfall, isolated storms with damaging wind, and a set-up for a few tornadoes.

Sunday we will cool and clear out several days into the following week.