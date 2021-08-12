‘We all quit!’: Family Dollar employees walk off job, leave farewell note on door

LINCOLN, Nebraska (WJW) — Employees at a Nebraska Family Dollar walked off the job over the weekend following staffing shortages and allegations of unfair working hours and conditions.

Posting a note on the door Sunday, the employees wrote: “We all quit! Sorry for the inconvenience.” Although the store has now reopened for business, it was closed at least for a time.

A Family Dollar store near Leighton Ave. has a sign on its door saying everyone has quit. I’ll be speaking with a former employee later today. Watch @1011_News at 5:30 and 10 for the full story. pic.twitter.com/N42lIfBDKV — Jared Austin (@JaredAustin1011) August 8, 2021

The store’s former assistant manager said she was one of the few people left working after a number of employees quit, FOX Business reported. Breanna Faeller described long working hours at the store, where the AC barely functioned and the bathroom had been out of order for the last week.

After quitting, she said she felt a sense of relief.

“I had no more stress wondering if I was going to be the only one working that day,” Faeller told FOX Business. “I felt horrible at the same time, I had a lot of regular customers that I enjoyed talking to every day, but I just couldn’t do it anymore.”

Family Dollar has not yet commented on the situation.

Barely more than a year after the coronavirus caused the steepest economic fall and job losses on record, the speed of the rebound has been so unexpectedly swift that many companies can’t fill jobs or acquire enough supplies to meet a pent-up burst of customer demand.

The worker shortage in many industries is causing employers to raise wages and, in some cases, raise prices to offset their higher labor costs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.