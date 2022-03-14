(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A fleet of ships from around the world will sail into Erie’s Bay once again this summer.

Captain William Sabatini, joined by Jim Teed of Highmark, Mayor Joe Schember, and other civic leaders, made the announcement Monday. Watch the live announcement here.

The fleet of ships will sail into Presque Isle Bay for the Parade of Sail on Thursday, August 25. The festival will stay on Erie’s Bayfront until Aug. 28.

The festival hasn’t been held in Erie since 2019.

Tickets go on sale Monday, March 14. Single day and weekend passes are available. Both offer all-day access to festival sites, dockside viewing of all tall ships, access to live music and entertainment, educational seminars, children’s activities, local refreshment vendors and the Maritime Marketplace. VIP tickets include access to festival highlights and deck tours on available ships for the entire festival weekend, complimentary refreshments and hors d’oeuvres, VIP Line access and VIP Parking.

Deck tours and day sails for each tall ship are sold separately from the passes. Day sails are available for a select number of ships.

Tickets are available online at tallshipserie.org/buy-tickets and can also be purchased in the Erie Maritime Museum store — Fridays & Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 833-FNL-SAIL (833-365-7245) for more information.