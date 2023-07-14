Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are holding a news conference Thursday afternoon on day seven of the manhunt for escaped prisoner Michael Burham.

Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Prison early Friday morning and a total reward of up to $22,000 is being offered as of Thursday, July 13 for information leading to his capture.

State Police showed pictures during Thursday’s news conference of bags that were found wrapped in a dark-colored tarp, partially concealed under a log, that they believe did belong to Burham. The bags contained clothing, food and survival supplies and were found in the woods in the Warren County area. Tests are pending on the items to determine if they did in fact belong to Burham.

Burham, 34, escaped from the Warren County Prison by climbing on exercise equipment, using tied-up bedsheets to escape from a window. He was being held in the Warren County Jail on a $1 million bond after he was captured in May in South Carolina following a two-week manhunt.

Pennsylvania State Police Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, will be holding a news conference Thursday, July 13 at 4 p.m. at the Youngsville Borough/ Municipal Building in Youngsville, Pa. Watch the full news conference below:

Police have described Burham as a “survivalist” with military training, prepared to withstand the elements and conceal himself.

More than 200 law enforcement officers from 15 federal, state and local agencies are currently participating in the manhunt.

Pennsylvania State Police have been holding daily news conferences since taking over the investigation on July 8.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Pennsylvania State Police reported the pace and scope of the search for escapee Michael Burham has “dramatically increased.” There were possible sightings and several break-ins reported Monday night, however none of them have apparently provided any clue to Burham’s whereabouts so far.

Wednesday morning, the Warren County Commissioners announced the Warren County Jail is planning for security improvements and an ongoing policy review in light of Burham’s recent escape.

During the Wednesday morning news conference, Warren County Commissioner Jeff Eggleston said Burham escaped from the caged exercise area where a small portion of the chain link fence beams were broken. Eggleston noted every aspect of the jail’s security is being evaluated and any gaps will be corrected.

Wednesday afternoon, Lt. Col. Bivens said they have learned over the course of the investigation that a drone may have been operating in the immediate area of the jail prior to his escape and area asking for the public’s help with more information and to see if there may be a connection to the escape.

Burham is considered to be armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him. He was last seen wearing an orange and white striped jump suit, denim jacket, and orange crocs. However, police believe he most likely has changed clothes at this point.

Burham is accused of reportedly raping and killing a woman in Jamestown, New York, setting a car on fire, then kidnapping an elderly couple at gunpoint in Warren County and taking them to South Carolina.

Law enforcement are using drones, K-9s, and helicopters to search the remote area where they believe he is. Hundreds of acres have been covered by foot and many miles by aircraft, along with other technology one week after he went missing, Lt. Col. Bivens stated during Thursday’s news conference.

Lt. Col. Bivens on Thursday mentioned they had a lead at a Warren cemetery that did not pan out. There was a report this week of a possible kidnapping and stolen vehicle, resulting in heavy police presence. The person involved turned out to be safe and police determined it was not related to Burham’s escape.

“We are going to capture you. We are going to bring you back to the criminal justice system. This just needs to end,” Lt. Col. George Bivens. “There’s a lot of information that we are all looking at in this investigation. Based on all of that information, we and I, believe it is very likely that he has a firearm.”

Residents in the Warren County area are asked to continue to review their home cameras on a regular basis and to alert police of anything suspicious.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Burham is asked to call 717-265-9650 or 717-265-9651.