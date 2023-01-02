PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — Penn State took the field in the program’s fifth ever Rose Bowl Game appearance on Monday, January 2, 2023.

The Nittany Lions face Utah in the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California.

Penn State is 1-3 in it’s previous four Rose Bowl appearances dating back to 1923. The Nittany Lions only win came in 1995 when Penn State went undefeated behind QB Kerry Collins, Ki-Jana Carter and Cedar Cliff’s Kyle Brady.

Central Pennsylvania high school football is well represented on the Nittany Lions roster with a dozen players from the Midstate.

