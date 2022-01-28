(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Harborcreek daycare center has reached a major milestone after being part of the community for several decades.

Fontaine Glenn was live in the studio with more on the local daycare’s milestone.

Fontaine sat down with the owner and director of Barb’s Care-A-Lot Early Learning in Harborcreek who raved about the lives she’s been able to be apart of these past 30 years.

Over those 30 years, the Harborcreek daycare has worked through relocating and a pandemic.

The owner says she has seen so many of the kids she’s watched over the years become doctors, pharmacists, and more. She even hosted a wedding for one at her farm this past year.

The daycare — located on 100 acres of land on Davidson Rd. — now has horses, cows, pigs and chickens for the kids after the pandemic stopped traveling and field trips.

One thing owner Barb Gainer says sets her daycare apart from others is that she sees all of her kids as her family.

“You start the business because I wanted to help children, mold them, and teach them, and love them, and care for them. And that’s what I’ve done these last 30 years, and that’s why they keep in contact with me. Otherwise they probably would just not contact me,” said Barb Gainer, owner/director, Barb’s Care-A-Lot Early Learning.

In the next half hour, Fontaine will have more on the center’s 100 acre farm and what Gainer did to get her kids outside during the pandemic.

Barb’s Care-A-Lot Early Learning has impacted so many kids over the past 30 years… many the owner still keeps in contact with.

During the pandemic, Gainer knew she would need to think of something creative to get the kids outside.

“Especially the first year, I told my licensor, I said ‘I’m going to start buying animals, I don’t know what else to do for the kids. They have to have that for socialization and to talk about things,’ because we couldn’t do field trips, couldn’t go anywhere,” said Gainer.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

To mark the 30 year milestone, one of Gainer’s first kids she watched 30 years ago sent flowers celebrating the day, plus a cake was made in the center’s honor.