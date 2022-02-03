GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- Two siblings at Westview Elementary School in Goose Creek got the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday.

It was is Lillieanna Brown’s 11th birthday and she only had one wish: for her mom to come home from overseas. That wish came true on Wednesday when Air Force Msgt. Karla Brown returned from deployment and surprised her daughter and son, Tristan, at school.

Watch the heart-warming reunion:

Msgt. Brown has been deployed to Qatar for the past six months. She said since being in Qatar, she has met many Afghan families who fled Afghanistan once the US troops left.

Still choked up from seeing her family for the first time in months, Msgt. Brown said meeting those families have made her grateful for what she has here.

“We were the base, the first base that were taking the Afghanistan refugees… I am sorry… seeing all the kids with their families and they didn’t know how the rest of the day or even the rest of their lives would go. Just knowing that I had my kids at home safe and I would see them and they would have a roof over their heads and food to eat, it made me feel very blessed.” MGST. KARLA BROWN, U.S. AIR FORCE