Cranesville, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Cranesville family got up close and personal with the local wildlife when three bears wandered onto their property.

Christy Heath of Cranesville said the black bears showed up about 7 p.m. Monday night. They walked around the whole house, with one of the bears walking across the front porch.

The bears were in the neighborhood the night before, snacking on the neighbor’s bird feeders. On their way through the Heath property, the bears found a salt lick that had been left out for the deer.

It’s not the first time bears have been on that property — two summers ago, a bear was seen near the barn but ran away when it noticed the family watching.

That bear might have immediately hurried off, but these three bears found the Cranesville home to be juuuust right.