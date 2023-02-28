SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Washington and Lee women’s basketball team won’t have to stress about earning a bid to the NCAA Division III tournament this year.

The Generals earned an automatic bid to the national stage after handily defeating Shenandoah, 73-57, in the ODAC tournament final on Sunday at the Salem Civic Center. The win marks the program’s second ODAC title and secures the school’s second consecutive appearance in the NCAA championship.

“You know we’re a super young team. We have a lot of first years out there and for them to have that composure in this kind of setting is awesome,” head coach Christine Clancy said.

Freshman Mary Schleusner was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after leading the Generals with 30 points and 19 rebounds. She’s the first player to score 30 points for Washington and Lee in nearly five years.

“It comes from the stop on defense like our coaches always say so when we’re able to get that stop and get the momentum on offense, it’s just so fun,” Schleusner said. “We’re running back and everyone’s smiling, The high fives are going across the court.”

The Generals will learn their NCAA tournament fate on Monday afternoon.