UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Friday.

In a statement on social media, the sophomore thanked the coaching staff and his teammates.

Washington did not play in the final two games of the season with an injury and will miss the bowl with the injury. He is the team’s leading receiver, averaging 61 yards per game.

Washington joins redshirt-junior corner Joey Porter Jr. as the two Nittany Lions to declare for this year’s draft.