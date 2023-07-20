Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — We have breaking news in the investigation into how Michael Burham was able to escape from the Warren County Prison.

The Warren County District Attorney, Robert Greene, announced Tuesday he has received information that could possibly implicate staff members and inmates at the Warren County Jail.

Greene said staff members could be held criminally liable if they were found to be negligent in their duties. At this time, no one has been charged in the escape case other than Burham.

District Attorney Greene said the investigation into how Burham escaped is still ongoing and could take several weeks to complete and believes changes are already happening at the prison.

“I haven’t seen anything that shows they were complicated or helped with the escape. It was mainly negligence issues, complacency issues and things of that nature. I can’t imagine for the life of me that any of those jail guards that might be under investigation at this point wouldn’t be straightening themselves up,” said Greene.

He added because he is on the Warren County Prison Board, he is recusing himself from the escape case and asked the state Attorney General to take the case.

Greene will however continue to prosecute the kidnapping charges against Burham.