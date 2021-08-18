Walmart on the Search for Cryptocurrency Expert

Walmart is introducing a new job title. The company is looking to hire a cryptocurrency expert. The position would be based in Walmart’s Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters and responsible for developing the retailer’s “digital currency strategy and product roadmap” as well as identifying “crypto-related investment and partnerships,” according to the job posting on Walmart’s website.

As investments in cryptocurrency surge, so has the number of jobs in the crypto market: according to a new report from Indeed Hiring Lab, postings for cryptocurrency jobs on Indeed have jumped 118% compared to last year.

The retailer’s crypto expansion comes just weeks after Amazon advertised a similar role seeking a “digital currency and blockchain product lead” to join their payments team