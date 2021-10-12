Walmart and Netflix teaming up to sell show merchandise

Netflix announced a partnership with Walmart to sell official merchandise from its original shows. According to Walmart, the online shop will sell music, clothes, toys and games.

“Through this new partnership, Walmart will not only offer products that bring the imagination of Netflix creators into reality, but Walmart customers and Netflix superfans will also find a new, exciting entertainment destination,” Walmart said in a press release.

Netflix shows included in the shop are Stranger Things, Cocomelon, The Witcher and more. Fans will also be able to vote for the merchandise they want to see.