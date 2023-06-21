Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie’s amusement park has finally opened its newest attraction, and it’s a waterslide/rollercoaster combination.

The Rocket Blast water coaster opened to the public Friday, June 15, after some delays. The water park opens Memorial Day weekend every year.

The 67 foot tall, 800 foot long waterslide is the largest attraction to ever be built in Waldameer’s water park, it’s website states. Riders can expect to twist and turn, while going through three blast sections.

The rafts seat four people. Families will be happy as well as children 42″ and up can ride. There is a maximum individual rider weight set at 300 pounds.

The Rocket Blast is the latest addition to Waldameer Park and Water World. The park has over 100 attractions, five roller coasters, 31 water slides and more.

Parts began arriving for the water coaster in January 2023. Park management had been planning for this addition since the beginning of 2020.

General admission to the park is always free. Rides are additional. Water world requires paid admission.