(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Paul Nelson, the owner of Waldameer and Water World, has died. He was 89.

During his time at the park, many of the park’s most famous attractions were established, including the iconic Wacky Shack and of course the Ravine Flyer.

Nelson’s son-in-law Steve Gorman confirmed Nelson’s death in an email on Monday, May 22. In a written statement, Gorman said the park will continue to be a family institution.

“Waldameer will continue to be family-owned and operated. Son-in-law Steve Gorman remains president/general manager and will continue to help operate Waldameer and Water World along with Paul’s wife Lane Nelson, daughter Nancy Gorman and grandson Brian Gorman, and our many wonderful employees,” Gorman wrote. “We share the compassion that Paul had to providing a family-oriented park that creates lasting memories for our community and our guests.”

The park first opened in 1896, according to the Waldameer website. Its first roller coaster opened in 1907. Paul Nelson took over operations of the park in 1965 and assumed full ownership in 1978, the website says. Water World opened in 1986.

Waldameer’s Facebook post on his passing began, “It all started as a dishwasher at age 11, and he was hooked for life…” Nelson was born Oct. 7, 1933, and died on May 21, 2022.

Senator Laughlin, R-49, issued the following statement, “I join the entire Erie community in mourning the passing of Paul Nelson.”

“Paul’s name to me, and for many in our community, is synonymous with Waldameer Park, one of the oldest and best amusement parks in the country. He gave generations of Erie residents and tourists joyful memories with his iconic park for the more than six decades he ran it.”

“He was a hardworking, God-fearing man who took his commitment to his community and to humanity as seriously as he instilled a fun-loving atmosphere for our children of all ages. His compassion and generosity drove everything he did for his business and his community.”

“Paul Nelson was an example of forward-thinking, groundbreaking youthful thought at any age. He made sure anyone of any means could come and enjoy his park. His spirit – to help others have fun – will live on at the park for years to come.”

“Please join me in expressing sympathy to his wife, Lane and his entire family and extended group of friends.”

Waldameer just opened for its 127th season last weekend, and is in the midst of building a new waterslide, The Rocket Blast, which is expected to be finished for the 2023 season.

“It has been an honor to work and learn alongside a true amusement park legend. Paul will be missed by many in our industry,” Gorman continued.