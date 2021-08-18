Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announces fetal fatalities

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has reported two fetal deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The deaths occurred in the month of July. The mother was positive for COVID-19 during her pregnancy and has recovered.

“Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at increased risk of preterm birth and miscarriages” says Local Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner. “Pregnant women or women of childbearing age and those breastfeeding are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their babies from COVID-19.”

Clinicians have seen the number of pregnant people infected with COVID-19 rise in the past several weeks. The increased circulation of the highly contagious Delta variant, the low vaccine uptake among pregnant people, and the increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications related to COVID-19 infection among pregnant people make vaccination for this population more urgent than ever.

Vaccinations Are Safe for Pregnant Women

A new CDC analysis of current data from the v-safe pregnancy registry assessed vaccination early in pregnancy and did not find an increased risk of miscarriage among nearly 2,500 pregnant women who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Miscarriage typically occurs in about 11-16% of pregnancies, and this study found miscarriage rates after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine were around 13 percent – similar to the expected rate of miscarriage in the general population.

Previously, data from three safety monitoring systems did not find any safety concerns for pregnant people who were vaccinated late in pregnancy or for their babies. Combined, these data and the known severe risks of COVID-19 during pregnancy demonstrate that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant people outweigh any known or potential risks.

The Health District offers the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at the Immunization Clinic located at 225 W. Waco Drive from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment is required.

Source: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District