(WHTM) — Flower Foods Inc. has announced they have issued a voluntary recall on a certain Tastycake product due to undeclared peanuts.

According to the recall, the product that is being recalled is the Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes. Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the product.

The product being recalled was distributed on May 11, 2023, to consumers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia. The packages have an “Enjoy By” date of June 5, 2023, on the side of the package, and UPC 0 25600 00225 4.

Affected products should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recall was started after the company discovered that certain packages of Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes contained Tastykake Peanut Butter Kandy cakes. No illnesses or incidents have been reported to date.