ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Finally, the calendar is starting to come into view! PGA of America is kicking off the 105th PGA Championship next week at Oak Hill Country Club. This week marks the start of National Travel and Tourism Week, with ‘Visit Rochester’ highlighting all the ways the region is preparing to welcome players, families, spectators and fans alike.

County and city leaders gathered Monday afternoon to showcase all of the work being done to help folks during their time in Rochester for the PGA Championship. The goal is to not only ensure visitors have a seamless trip for the golf, but also to truly help people feel welcomed in the community, and hopefully explore all Rochester has to offer.

There are now welcome signs at the airport, along with 80 posters featuring the coveted Wanemaker trophy distributed all hotels across the county, complete with QR code pamphlets for more guides online. There are also five digital billboards along 590 + 490, a dining guide for players and their families, along with a spectator’s guide with maps, suggestions for restaurants, attractions and more.

2023 PGA Championship Director Bryan Karns discussed why the PGA of America continues to select Rochester.

“Thank you to everybody here. Certainly, on behalf of PGA of America, we’ve come here three other times we consider this place home because of the community. I told her people Saturday it was just making you think about the airport, everything that’s going on here is that our people feel it from the time they get to the airport it’s amazing. We’ve had people the last two weeks who’ve started coming in. It’s the signs at the airport, it’s the energy at the hotels, and I told people you need to mind your manners because this is a big deal,” Karns says.

The competition officially begins on Thursday, May 18th but you can follow along leading up to tee-off all week long with our special team coverage starting, Monday the 15th, at 7pm, only on News8.