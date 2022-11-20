UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — A cross that deflected off goalie Katherine Asman’s fingertips and in was the difference in the Cavaliers’ 3-2 win over Penn State in the sweet 16 round of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament.

Penn State got goals from Payton Linnehan and Amelia White in the loss.

The Nittany Lions led 2-1 late in the second half when Maggie Cagle’s work chasing a ball down in the corner turned into a crossing assist and equalizing goal with less than three minutes to play in the game. Cagles assisted on two of Virginia’s three goals in the game.

With the loss, Penn State’ season comes to an end. The Nittany Lions finished 15-5-3 and won their first Big Ten title since 2019.