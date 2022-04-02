Smith's resignation comes after backlash of Chris Rock slapping incident during the Oscars

LOS ANGELES – According to a Friday afternoon story on Variety’s homepage, Will Smith has resigned as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

According to Variety writer Brent Lang, Smith, who slapped comedian Chris Rock during the live telecast of the Oscars on Sunday Night, was quoted as saying his actions were “shocking, painful and inexcusable.”

Smith added that he would accept any consequences that the Academy’s Board of Governors would dole out.

In a statement obtained by Variety, Smith added:

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.” Statement from Will Smith in Variety

After the incident, Smith apologized to Rock, saying he was “out of line” and “wrong,” adding that Rock’s joke about Smith’s wife Jada’s medical condition was “too much for him to bear.”

On Thursday, during a stand up performance in Boston, Rock simply stated he was “still processing the incident.”

