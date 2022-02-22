LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities say two helicopters have crashed in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday morning.

The Utah National Guard confirmed two Black Hawk helicopters have crashed near the Mineral Basin ski area.

Officials say the crash happened during a training accident around 9:30 a.m.

No crew members were injured during the crash, but both helicopters sustained damage.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to the Utah National Guard.

Snowbird Resort has shut down operations on the aerial tram and Little Cloud due to the incident.

This is a developing story and ABC4 is sending a crew to a media press conference being held this morning.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.