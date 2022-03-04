UPDATE 2:37 p.m. — Five students and one adult were sent to Frederick Health because of the irritant. Seven other students and another adult were examined on the scene but declined medical treatment.

Officials believe that this irritant may have been pepper spray. This is not confirmed, but there may have been smells of that spray in the school.

Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) believe that this was isolated to Ballenger Creek Middle School.’

Any parents who may want to pick up students can get them outside the building.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Ballenger Creek Middle School was evacuated on Friday after an “irritant” was released in the school, officials said. Several are being treated due to this case.

Five notices went out during the day via Frederick County Public School’s Find Out First notification system.

Officials said that the Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue Services assessed the building and said it was safe to reenter. Lunch will be served and the rest of the school day will continue, but parents are not able to enter the school.

The school said that if a parent or guardian wants to pick up their student before the end of the school day, FCPS will send the process when the school is open again.