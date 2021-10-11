UPDATE: Grimes County boy and mother leave Texas Children’s Hospital

THE WOODLANDS / GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – Three-year-old Christopher Ramirez and his mother have left the Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Monday afternoon that Christopher and his mother arrived at the Kroger in Tomball. A procession traveled northbound to Christopher’s home in Grimes County.

Christopher was found alive and safe on Saturday morning after being reported missing for four days. Grimes County authorities say he was tired and dehydrated – as well as hungry – but in good spirits and healthy overall.

Source: Grimes County Sheriff’s Office