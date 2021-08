UPDATE: Green Bay officers involved in killing Oneida Casino shooter will face no criminal charges

THURSDAY 8/12/2021 3:33 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – No criminal charges will be brought against the three Green Bay police officers involved in shooting and killing the Oneida Casino shooter on May 1.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Sergeant Brian Jordan, Officer Makayla Wolfe, and Officer Ben Snyder were all cleared of any criminal wrongdoing and charges relating to the death of 62-year-old Bruce Pofahl.

DOJ records report seconds after Pofahl had shot and injured someone near him, officers had located Pofahl with the gun still in his hand and an easy line of sight to officers and innocent bystanders. That is when Pofahl allegedly raised the weapon in his hand once more, alerting officers of the imminent risk of death and/or great bodily injury posed.

All three officers were said to have fired their guns at that moment hitting and killing Pofahl. Following Pofahl’s death, the officers involved were placed on administrative leave, per department policy pending an investigation into the officer-involved death.

Nearly three months after the investigation launched, the Brown County District Attorney shared, “Deadly force should no doubt be used only in those very limited instances when it is legally justified, however, the circumstances of this particular case presented one of the clearest uses of that deadly force. Therefore, Sgt. Jordan and Officers Snyder and Wolfe were justified in utilizing deadly force and it is not the result of any criminal wrongdoing on the part of the officers involved.”

UPDATE: Names of Green Bay Police Officers involved in Oneida Casino shooting released

FRIDAY 5/7/2021 4:10 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has released the names of the Green Bay Police Officers who shot the alleged Oneida Casino shooter.

According to a release, law enforcement teams came into contact with the suspected shooter near the first-floor parking ramp on the east side of the Radisson Hotel complex. The Green Bay Police Department says three of their officers fired their weapons, hitting the subject who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The involved officers are:

Sergeant Brian Jordan, 21 years with Green Bay Police Department

Officer Makayla Wolfe, two years with Green Bay Police Department

Officer Ben Snyder, nearly two years with Green Bay Police Department

DCI says they are continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts. After they are done, they say they will turn over investigative reports to the Brown County District Attorney when the investigation ends.

UPDATE: Main Oneida Casino, IMAC opening back up to public after Saturday shooting

TUESDAY, 5/4/2021 2:51 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Oneida Casino, the Main-Airport and IMAC casinos will open to the public again Thursday, May 6 at 8 a.m.

They were closed due to the shooting that happened Saturday, May 1 that killed 2 people and the suspected shooter, 62-year-old Bruce Pofahl.

UPDATE: Wisconsin DOJ release additional details of shooting at Radisson Hotel, restaurant

MONDAY 5/3/2021 12:19 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation has released their details on the shooting that happened inside the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar as well as outside the Radisson Hotel.

According to the DOJ, law enforcement contact teams responded to the active threat and came into contact with the suspected shooter that is now identified as 62-year-old Bruce Pofahl, a former employee of the restaurant.

Bruce Pofahl

They responded to the area near the first-floor parking ramp on the east side of the hotel.

Three Green Bay Police Department officers fired their weapons and hit Pofahl, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

DCI is continuing their investigation into the shooting of the suspected shooter while the Brown County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the double homicide and attempted homicide that happened Saturday night.

After their investigation, they will turn over the reports to the Brown County District Attorney.

UPDATE: Oneida Casino shooting victims and shooter identified

MONDAY 5/3/2021 11:10 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The victims that were involved with the fatal shooting inside the Oneida Casino’s Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar have been identified along with the shooter.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the two victims who were killed are:

35-year-old Jacob Bartel

32-year-old Ian Simpson

The third victim who is in serious but stable condition was identified as:

28-year-old Daniel Mulligan

Mulligan is currently at a hospital in Milwaukee.

The shooter was identified as former employee 62-year-old Bruce Pofahl. Approximately 75 law enforcement agencies responded to the area.

Bruce Pofahl

Authorities are saying the incident was not random and was targeted, but are trying to find a motive as to why Pofahl did this.

The shooter walked to the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar and went straight towards the back of the restaurant to a waiter station. Pofahl shot and killed two employees at close range with a 9mm handgun. This happened with around 50 patrons inside the restaurant.

Pofahl left the restaurant and went outside to the north side of the complex. It was very quickly after Pofahl shot the third victim that Green Bay Police Officers ‘neutralized the threat’.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has said the officers involved with the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is normal procedure.

The investigation is ongoing, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Brown County Sheriff’s Office hold press conference regarding casino shooting

MONDAY 5/3/2021 6:51 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office will host a 10:00 a.m. press conference regarding the Oneida Casino shooting incident.

Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain writes, “We appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we work through this tragic event. The response of all the law enforcement and first responder professionals, the dispatch center, fire, EMS, hospitals, etc. was critical in mitigating the situation and preventing further loss of life. We will continue to work with our public safety partners to ensure thorough investigation of this incident.”

The press conference will be streamed above starting at 10:00 a.m.

UPDATE: Oneida Nation speaks out after shooting, assistance for employees now available

SUNDAY 5/02/2021, 5:32 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Nation held a press conference after three people were killed in a shooting at the Oneida Casino Saturday evening.

Chairman Tehassi Hill, Vice Chairman Brandon Stevens, Gaming General Manger Louise Cornelius and Radisson General Manager Steve Ninham all spoke about how they are taking a balanced approach to handling the situation and say they appreciate the support from multiple communities in the area.

In the coming days and weeks, they will be doing a preparedness analysis regarding how they and the employees responded to an active shooter and if it was effective. They have also been in contact with the people from the White House regarding helping their employees through this time.

The Oneida Nation is providing an Employee Assistance Program for the 150 to 200 employees who were on-site during the shooting to help them talk about what happened if they would like.

Representatives say they plan to have some type of ceremony, remembering the lives lost but they have not decided on the details at this time.

You can watch the full press conference in the video above.

UPDATE: Multiple agencies assist in Radisson Active Shooter Investigation, deputies search for more eyewitnesses

Editors Note: The Oneida Nation and the Department of Criminal Investigation announced on Sunday afternoon that they will be hosting a press conference at 5 p.m. to discuss the incident and further updates on the investigation. Local 5 will be streaming the press conference live on our WFRV Live page starting at 5 p.m., click here to watch.

SUNDAY 5/2/2021 10:49 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update regarding the deadly Oneida Casino shooting that took place on Saturday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office says its team is still currently working to obtain eyewitness statements and process evidence. Deputies are asking anyone who has direct eyewitness observations of the homicides and has not yet been interviewed by a law enforcement agent, to contact Lt. Brian Slinger at 920-448-4229 and leave their name and contact number. Lt. Slinger will then get in touch to schedule an interview.

Officials add that the Wisconsin State Crime Lab has been working closely with DCI and the Brown County investigators to process the scene since early Sunday morning. Officials predict this process will likely continue until late afternoon or into the early evening hours.

The Oneida Police Department notes that they have requested the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to handle the officer-involved shooting of the suspect. Authorities say that they will not be releasing the names of the suspect, victims, or officers involved as they are continuing to work on notifications.

Deputies add that anyone who may have a vehicle still at the Radisson located on the second floor or higher of the parking ramp, can respond to the main entrance and meet with security. Security will then escort vehicle owners one at a time to their vehicles. For any vehicles on the first floor of the parking ramp or the parking lot outside the ramp, those vehicles will need to remain in place until the crime scene is clear.

Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain writes, “We appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we work through this tragic event. The response of all the law enforcement and first responder professionals, the dispatch center, fire, EMS, hospitals, etc. was critical in mitigating the situation and preventing further loss of life. We will continue to work with our public safety partners to ensure thorough investigation of this incident.”

The Oneida Nation and the Department of Criminal Investigation announced on Sunday afternoon that they will be hosting a press conference at 5 p.m. to discuss the incident and further updates on the investigation. Local 5 will be streaming the press conference live on our WFRV Live page starting at 5 p.m., click here to watch.

UPDATE: 3 dead, including gunman, after shooting at Oneida Casino, person had ties to Casino

SUNDAY, 5/2/2021, 12:10 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead, including the gunman after a shooting took place at the Duck Creek Restaurant inside the Oneida Casino/Radisson Conference Center.

On Saturday, May 1, dispatchers received reports of shots being fired at around 7:27 p.m. Officers from all local jurisdictions including Oneida Police Department, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Brown County Sheriff, Green Bay Police Department, State Patrol, and others responded.

At the time, information coming in suggested multiple shots were fired and there were multiple victims. Officials are now confirming three are dead, and one is seriously injured. The gunman has also died. Current information suggests the suspect had ties to the Oneida Casino from employment status.

Brown County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Pawlak said investigators believe the gunman was targeting a specific person he was angry at, but the person wasn’t at the Oneida Casino at the time. The gunman “decided to still shoot some of the victim’s co-workers or friends, it appears,” Pawlak said.

At this time, Pioneer Elementary School has been designated as the reunification site for non-witnesses.

Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

UPDATE: Situation at Oneida Casino is contained, no threat to community

SATURDAY, 5/1/2021, 10:12 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, there is no longer a threat to the community and the situation is contained.

According to Brown County Sheriff’s, the Oneida PD and Wisconsin DCI are investigating the active shooter incident. All officials are actively gathering facts at this time.

According to the Oneida Nation, the West Mason Casino, The Travel Center and Packerland Casinos will re-open Sunday, May 2 at 8 a.m. Main Casino and IMAC will remain closed until further notice. All retail stores will re-open as usual on Sunday.

Stick with Local 5 for the latest on this situation.

UPDATE: Active shooter situation at Oneida Casino

SATURDAY 5/1/2021, 9:10 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Oneida Casino, there is currently an active shooter situation at the Casino. Several roads around the casino are closed.

All Oneida Casino locations will be closed until further notice.

Local 5 was able to talk to someone who was at the Casino at the time, you can listen to the entire interview below:

Local 5 has several crews on the way to the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: HAPPENING NOW: Active situation at Oneida Casino

SATURDAY, 5/1/2021, 7:50 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to Green Bay Police there is an active situation happening now at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay.

WIS 172 east and westbound between County GE and Packerland Drive is currently closed due to the situation.

A Local 5 viewer who was at the Oneida Casino just before the incident says, “We were evacuated immediately and within minutes of the evacuation, multiple gunshots from the active shooter and police were shot. Went on for a couple minutes and then ceased. Shots came from what sounded like the Northeast side of the casino”

Green Bay Police couldn’t give any additional information at this time. Stick with Local 5 for the latest on this situation.