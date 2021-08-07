UPDATE: DA confirms four dead in early morning Steelton house fire; two adults and two children

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are on the scene of a fire that left four dead on the 400 block of S Front Street in Steelton, PA. According to the police report, the first took place at the Raja Mart, formerly known as Mueller’s Taven.

According to Dauphin County District Attorney, Fran Chardo, four people were killed during the incident which started in the early morning hours Friday. Authorities say the scene is under control.

According to Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick, the four victims were two adults males, and two children. Names are not being released at this time. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have yet to identify the cause of the fire.

Steelton Borough Police, a PSP fire marshal, Chardo’s office, and Dauphin County’s fire investigation team are among the investigating agencies.

