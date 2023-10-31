Siblings born in South Dakota are with their father, state authorities said

UPDATE: Four U.S.-born children who were reported missing during the weekend in Meoqui, Chihuahua, have been located and are safe and unharmed. Chihuahua state authorities described the situation as family-related and said the children went with their father, who has custody of them.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Four American children have been reported missing in Northern Mexico, authorities announced Saturday.

The four children, all siblings between the ages of 9 and 12, are all U.S. citizens born in South Dakota. They went missing in the town of Meoqui in the Mexican border state of Chihuahua. Meoqui is approximately 46 miles southeast of Chihuahua City, the state capital, and about 283 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The four children are Elías Gómez Herrera Luis Mendoza, 9; Madahi Gómez Herrera Luis Mendoza, 12; Ismael Gómez Herrera Luis Mendoza, 12; and Issac Gómez Herrera Luis Mendoza, 12.

According to the Chihuahua State Attorney General’s office, the children left their home on Lázaro Cárdenas Street on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Anyone who’s seen them or has any information about their whereabouts should call the government of Chihuahua at 614 420 33 00. The bulletins that prosecutors posted on Facebook and are attached to this article provide additional phone numbers.

In separate news, a 14-year-old girl has been found safe after being reported missing Friday, also in Meoqui. Jaqueline Pando Flores allegedly was taken by her father in what appears to be a custody dispute, Tiempo reported.