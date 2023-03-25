Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — United Airlines has announced it is pulling service from the Erie International Airport.

According to the website United Ground Express on Thursday, United Airlines will suspend service in Erie on June 2. The airline will also pull services in Springfield, Illinois on the same day.

The company said in a statement that read, in part:

“After careful analysis of operations and market demand, United Airlines has determined that it is necessary to adjust its route network to improve its overall efficiency.”