(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two teen suspects have been arrested for the murder of Kasir Gambill, a 13-year-old who was fatally shot in December 2020.

James Garcia, 17, and DeAngelo Troop Jr., 16, have been arrested, the Erie Police Department announced on June 30. Both Garcia and Troop were 15 years old at the time of the murder.

A video allegedly shows the two suspects following Gambill. Garcia and Troop exited a vehicle and allegedly shot the victim as he ran away. The murder was on Dec. 5, 2020, at East 20th Street and Franklin Avenue in Erie.

Both suspects have been charged under the Fisher Bill. Garcia will be incarcerated at the Edmund Thomas juvenile detention facility, and Troop already is incarcerated at the Erie County Prison on an “interest of justice” order.

“This murder is just one of many acts of violence involving the youth of the City of Erie, of which, there has been a significant increase over the past few years,” Erie Police Chief Daniel Spizarny said. “Just last month police responded to a reported shooting on Buffalo Road and the investigation led to the arrest of seven individuals who all possessed and fired handguns. Six of the seven were teenagers, four were juveniles.”