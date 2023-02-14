Vermont State Police say the two men who died after their off-road vehicle fell through thin ice on Lake Champlain Saturday morning were brothers.

The victims were Wayne Fleury, 88, of East Montpelier and John Fleury, 71, of Williamstown. Their side-by-side vehicle fell into Keeler Bay in South Hero shortly after 7:00 Saturday morning. Wayne Fleury died at the scene, while John Fleury died at UVM Medical Center.

Three people have died after falling through thin ice into the lake since Thursday. Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle died Friday morning at UVMMC after going ice fishing at Grand Isle State Park the day before.

Troopers have recommended this weekend that everyone stay off of lake Champlain and use caution on other lakes and ponds statewide. They say many bodies of water are unsafe for people to set foot on.