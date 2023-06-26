Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two high school graduates of Fairview High School are Harvard University bound.

They say every step leading up to this point played a crucial role in their acceptance.

The graduates say their acceptance into the university involved trying their hands at different activities and work in the Erie area.

Adam Chiocco and Anthony Cimino are 2023 graduates of Fairview High School. Chiocco says the road to their acceptance into Harvard University began their freshman year of high school.

“We started an activism group at school. We worked on local campaigns, did speech and debate, marching band, everything like that. So you know we tried to just stay involved, do things we were actually interested in,” said Adam Chiocco, Fairview High School graduate.

Their local campaign work involves working with state Representative Ryan Bizzarro.

“That was a lot of door knocking, making calls, voter outreach, things like that. This is different, we’re handling a lot of constituent services, like helping people with their retirement plans or with their tax rebates or things like that,” said Chiocco.

Instead of being surrounded by family, upon receiving the good news both graduates say it was quite different.

“I was on a bus to Disney with the marching band, just reading it off my phone and not really expecting much for myself in that regard. It was the same for both of us, we were both hearing from Harvard, Yale and Princeton,” said Anthony Cimino, Fairview High School graduate.

“I was in France actually, I was in a host family’s house, it was the first night that we were there. I had been up for probably 35, 36 hours at that point, I was really tired. And so I logged on at one in the morning there, and I opened Princeton first, then I opened Harvard. I got the acceptance into Harvard, so that was obviously fantastic,” said Chiocco.

They both say they are not sure what they want to pursue while at Harvard just yet, but they are being optimistic about the journey.

“I started writing a lot more recently. I’ve done journaling, started to write creatively, things like that. And I’ve found a lot of joy in that, so I’m considering doing something English related,” said Chiocco.

“Government is probably the thing if you we’re to ask me right now what are you going to major in, that’s what I would tell you. It’s less set in stone and I don’t have a very specific career path set out for me in the future,” said Cimino. “But I want to go there, I want to try out everything that I possibly can.”

Chiocco commented that when he opened his acceptance letter he knew in that moment what the next four years of his life would look like.