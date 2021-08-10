Two bodies with gunshot wounds to the head found in two days at West Point Lake

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two bodies have been recovered from West Point Lake and officials believe the incidents may be related. Both bodies were reported by fishermen who saw the bodies floating on the lake and both had gunshot wounds to the head.

Sergeant Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, said sheriff deputies reported to the first scene on Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:23 pm and then the second scene on Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:17 am.

“Obviously the bodies were recovered here at West Point Lake. Where the actual crime took place we are still trying to determine that so this is a very active and open investigation at this point,” said Smith.

The first victim was identified as a 46-year-old, Marcus Lee Caswell, of Newnan and the second victim was identified as 31-year-old, Travis Michael Lodato, also of Newnan. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has declared it an open homicide investigation.

Smith said he believes the incidents took place either Aug. 8, 2021 or Aug. 9, 2021 around the areas of Long Cane Rd. or Lower Glass Bridge Rd. Both bodies were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab and are pending an autopsy.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have some information to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.