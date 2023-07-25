With former President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Erie, some are wondering about unpaid bills from his previous rallies.

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember is seeking reimbursement from the former president.

In 2018, Trump held a campaign rally at the Erie Insurance Arena and still owes the city thousands of dollars following that visit.

That event drew more than 10,000 visitors to the arena, which resulted in the closure of several downtown streets. Mayor Schember said he plans to hold the former president accountable.

“He still owes us for the last time he was here. We had sent him a bill and never received anything. Obviously, we’re going to try to collect that and collect for this, because it is a lot of work for our police. We want to keep him safe while he’s here in town. We don’t want anything to happen. It would be nice if we could get reimbursed for it,” said Mayor Schember.

The Donald Trump rally will be held at the Erie Insurance Arena on Saturday, July 29, at 6 p.m.