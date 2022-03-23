(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump has pulled an endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks in this year’s Alabama Senate primary, slamming the Republican as “woke” and disloyal to him for doubting his claims about the 2020 presidential election.

“When I endorsed Mo Brooks, he took a 44-point lead and was unstoppable. He then hired a new campaign staff who ‘brilliantly’ convinced him to ‘stop talking about the 2020 Election,’ ” Trump said in a statement issued on Wednesday morning.

“Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate. I don’t think the great people of Alabama will disagree with me. Election Fraud must be captured and stopped, or we won’t have a Country anymore.”

Trump had been mulling withdrawing his backing of Brooks for some time and has reportedly met with other candidates in the Republican primary, including Katie Britt, a former aide to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.)