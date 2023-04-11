EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A truck carrying toxic soil from the East Palestine train derailment site overturned just before 1 p.m. Monday in Columbiana County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a commercial vehicle hauling 40,000 pounds of contaminated soil from the train derailment site was involved in a crash on state Route 165 near Waterford Road.

The driver was 74-year-old Phillip Falck, of McDonald, Pennsylvania. He suffered minor injuries from the crash and was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

The northbound tractor-trailer traveled off the right side of the roadway, hit a ditch and utility pole and overturned onto its right side. Highway Patrol estimates that approximately 20,000 pounds of soil spilled onto the roadway and berm.

The local fire department and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency were called to the scene.

According to the Ohio EPA, the spill was contained and is not a threat to nearby waterways.

The Ohio Department of Transportation closed Route 165 at state Route 617 in Mahoning County and at state Route 14 in Columbiana County, but the roads have since be reopened.

Sara Pompeo contributed to this report.