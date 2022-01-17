KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Talk about #momgoals. Just like her famous NFL sons, Donna Kelce refused to let anything get in her way to support both men on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Sunday for Donna began at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to watch son Jason and his Philadelphia Eagles teammates face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It ended more than 1,200 miles away in Kansas City watching her younger son Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs battle Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers for a chance to advance in the NFL Playoffs.

In between, Kelce’s adventure involved two time zones, two airports, a rickshaw, Uber and a joking request from the NFL for a police escort to ensure she made it to Arrowhead Stadium in time to watch at least part of the game.

The NFL tweeted Kelce’s progress as she made her way from game to game. The first tweet showed Donna smiling in the Florida sun, wearing green Eagles gear.

Then the account showed a picture of part of the rickshaw she had to take from Raymond James Stadium to connect with her Uber so she could make it to the airport in time for her flight. After arriving at the airport, Donna tweeted that her flight was delayed.

Then came a picture showing her on a commercial flight following a uniform change into Chiefs colors.

At one point a fan jokingly asked why no one told her both of her sons games were on TV.

“Where is your sense of adventure young man?” Donna Kelce replied.

The NFL even jokingly tweeted Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department asking if they could provide an escort to get Kelce from KCI Airport to Arrowhead Stadium.

The first game of the afternoon didn’t have the outcome the Kelce family hoped to see. The Buccaneers beat the Eagles by a score of 31-15.

“And that’s what makes sports so great because you could be depressed in the morning and elated in the evening,” Donna Kelce said after surprising son Travis in a postgame news conference Sunday night.

The Chiefs moved on after beating the Steelers 42-21, with Travis responsible for one of the team’s six touchdowns. Kelce’s touchdown reception was the tenth of his career in the postseason. The only players with more are Jerry Rice, Rob Gronkowski and John Stallworth.

“I knew she was gonna try and make both of them. But you know just seeing her as happy she is right now. Makes it, it makes everything awesome man. It makes it playing this game and having big dreams all worth it man. Because we went out there and had a whole lot of fun today and what better way to do it in front of family, man?” Travis Kelce said.

“Glad I could put a smile on your face. Love you,” Travis Kelce said to his mom.

Donna didn’t make it to the game in time to see Travis in the end zone, but did arrive and made it to her seat minutes before her son took a snap at quarterback and threw a touchdown to Byron Pringle.

It was obviously supporting her sons — not the journey or the outcome of either game — that mattered to Donna Kelce. She’s made several trips to Kansas City over the years, even taking the opportunity to see Travis and Jason play in the same game when Philadelphia came to Kansas City earlier this season.

In the past Donna has refused to take sides, instead saying she cheers for both the Eagles and the Chiefs because “thank goodness they’re not hitting each other.” Something all moms can agree is a good thing.