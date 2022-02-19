SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A multiple-vehicle accident shut down a large section of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

According to PennDOT, the accident occurred during a snow squall moving across the area.

The multi-vehicle crash is on I-81 northbound between Exit 138: PA 309 in the Mcadoo/Tamaqua area and 1 mile North of Exit 141: PA 424 in the greater Hazleton area. All lanes closed are currently closed at this time.

Hanna Shales via Facebook

PennDOT stated the road will be closed due to the crash. The estimate for reopening is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story we will keep you up to date with the latest as it is released.