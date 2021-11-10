Tractor trailer drives off I-81, crashes to road below in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash on a major road in Luzerne County left a tractor-trailer dangling over the side of a bridge.

The truck crash occurred in Butler Township, where it fell dozens of feet onto St. Johns Road road below.

Crews have been working tirelessly on the removal process for a couple of hours now.

State police told Eyewitness News the driver, who escaped with no injuries, was traveling southbound on Interstate 81 in a Sherwin-Williams 18-wheeler. He left the roadway, struck a guard rail, and continued to drive through the median, before driving off a retaining wall, coming to a stop on St. Johns Road below.











St. Johns Road travels beneath the Interstate’s South and Northbound lanes.

“My wife and I, we probably go under this overpass two to four times a day so it’s kind of scary to think that this could happen. Thank god nobody was driving underneath,” said Jared Tennant, Drums resident.

“My mother-in-law had texted me about this crash. So, I was really lucky that I didn’t come that way, I came to the opposite direction,” said Marie Klocek, Butler Township resident.

Interstate 81 Southbound lane was down to one lane as a crane was being used to lower the tractor-trailer down on St. Johns Road.

Once the big rig was all hooked up, it took about ten minutes to lower the tractor-trailer down.