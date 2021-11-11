Tracking the Tropics: Disturbance in Atlantic being monitored for development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As we get closer to the end of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a disturbance that has medium development chances.

The system is being described as a storm-force non-tropical area of low pressure that’s producing a large area of showers. As of Wednesday afternoon, the disturbance was several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda.

“Although the shower activity has increased near the center today, the system has not acquired sufficient characteristics to be classified as a subtropical cyclone,” NHC forecasters said.

While the disturbance currently is not a subtropical cyclone, the NHC says there is a brief period of time through Wednesday night where the system could become a subtropical storm. It well then reach cooler waters by Friday morning. A larger non-tropical low is forecast to absorb the system this weekend.

As of 1 p.m. ET, the NHC gives the system a medium 50 percent formation chance through 48 hours and through five days.

If the disturbance does form, it would be the first storm to get a name from the NHC’s new supplemental list of tropical cyclone names instead of the Greek alphabet. The list of names is developed by the World Meteorological Organization. The first name on the list is Adria.