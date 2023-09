Choo! Choo! PHL17’s Alex Butler takes us around Woodstown Central Railroad, where there’s lots of fun to be had for the entire family! It is a restored 1930’s passenger train, an original rail line dating back to 1883.

One of the tours will take you, by said train, to several breweries. It is a great way to get to know some of the businesses and histories of this area in South Jersey. All aboard!