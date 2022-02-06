UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Despite a depleted lineup, no. 1 Penn State held off no. 7 Nebraska Sunday 21-13, clinching the Big Ten Duels Title, the team’s eighth since 2012.

Like Penn State has done throughout out the year, Drew Hildebrandt (125 lbs) Roman Bravo-Young (133 lbs) and Nick Lee (141 lbs) helped the Nittany Lions build a commanding 11-0 lead, early. It’s the third victory by tech-fall for Bravo-Young, a junior.

But Nebraska held its own. The Cornhuskers won three of the next four matches, earning victories with Ridge Lovett (149 lbs) Pewyton Robb (157 lbs) and Mikey Labriola (174 lbs) cutting into Penn State lead.

Up 14-10, Penn State turned to Aaron Brooks (184 lbs) who squared off against Taylor Venz. Venz handed Brooks his only career loss back in 2020, but since then, Brooks has beat Venz in four-straight bouts including his 14-1 decision Sunday.

After the win, Penn State led 18-10, but after Colton Schultz’s win over Michael Beard (197 lbs) Penn State clung to a 5-point lead as the heavyweights took the floor. At 285, Greg Kerkvliet beat Christian Lance 8-2 clinching the Nittany Lions’ win.

“When you win duels like this, when guys are out, it shows even the guys who aren’t the starters are going to go out and put it on the line, because we all have love for each other,” said junior Aaron Brooks. “I think that shows the bond we have. That’s what makes us special, starters are out, ok, we’ll put our faith in the next guy and we truly have faith in them.”

The victory moved Penn State to 16-0 on the season. The Nittany Lions wrestle one final time on February 20 against Rider before the Big Ten Championships at Nebraska in March.