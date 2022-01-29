IOWA CITY (WTAJ) — Two year’s since the Nittany Lions’ last duel loss, Penn State enacted revenge on the Hawkeyes, beating no. 2 Iowa on the road 19-13.

Penn State used three-straight wins from Drew Hildebrandt (125) Roman Bravo-Young (133) and Nick Lee (144) to take an early 10-0 lead in Iowa City. Iowa stormed back getting three-consecutive victories itself, including one from Punxsutawney native Kaleb Young (157) to tie the match at 10-10.

But the pendulum swung back in the other direction. After Alex Marinelli’s (165) win, Carter Starocci was saved by the bell in the closing seconds of the fourth period. Tied at one in the sudden victory round, Starocci was nearly taken-down by Michael Kemerer as time expired, but official review showed time had expired. Starocci would wind up winning in a tie-breaker.

Penn State would seal the victory as Aaron Brooks (184) and Max Dean (197) picked up wins before Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi picked up a heavy-weight victory to close out the night.

Penn State’s win snaps Iowa’s 29-duel win streak and moved Penn State to 14-0 on the season.

Penn State finishes its season with three final home duels, first next Friday against no. 6 Ohio State.