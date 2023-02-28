MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A 2-year-old was killed over the weekend in Mifflin County after what was described by police to be a “tragic accident” when the boy was hit by a vehicle that his relative was driving.

It was around 12 p.m. Saturday when police were called to the scene at the private Valley View Christian School along 120 Applehouse Road in Belleville, Regional Police Chief Adam French said.

A boy was standing outside when his relative got into a vehicle and suffered a medical episode which caused him to hit the kid and pin him against the building, French said. After being pinned, the vehicle continued to drive the boy further into the wall.

“As you can imagine it was a very tragic accident,” French said.

Another person was inside a bathroom in the school where the vehicle hit the building, French confirmed. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash was ruled accidental by police.