Fugitive wanted in statutory rape case shot and killed by US Marshal in Tioga County

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – A fugitive wanted by the US Marshals Service was shot and killed by a member of a Marshals Service Task Force in Tioga County on Tuesday.

According to United States Marshal Martin J. Pane, the unnamed fugitive was wanted on a warrant stemming from his failure to appear for trial on charges of Statutory Rape – under the age of 13.

In October 2020, the Task Force adopted the case from the Lebanon County Sheriff Office and began looking for the fugitive. Today, the investigation led to a location on Eagles View Lane near Westfield, Pa.

According to the Marshal Service, preliminary information showed the fugitive pulled a weapon on the task force officers and in response a task force officer fired at and struck the fugitive. Task force officers immediately rendered aid to the fugitive; however, local EMS declared the fugitive deceased at the scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police will be the lead agency investigating the incident. At this time the fugitive identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin. The Tioga County Coroner confirmed that he responded to the scene.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said, “While the Marshals Service mission is to seek the country’s most wanted, we must never forget that the seeking of fugitives wanted on serious crimes, as in this case, is dangerous work. I commend those who take the oath to ensure we have a safer community.”

18 News will have more information as it becomes available.