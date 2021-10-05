Time to carve your pumpkin: List of pumpkin patches around Pa. with bonus carving tips

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The pumpkins are ready and the patches are abundant. Many people will soon be flocking to the fields to find their perfect pumpkins to carve with special designs and display to create unique decorations.

Carving a pumpkin may seem like a daunting task, but it’s easy! Here are a few tips that you should remember while carving your pumpkin:

Cut from the bottom! Cutting your pumpkin at the bottom will help the stability of the pumpkin after the insides are removed.

Remove as much of the pulp as possible — and more. Try to cut down the walls of the pumpkin a little so it’s easier to cut through when carving.

Use a stencil. It’s much easier to carve out an image when you can trace around a design.

Spreading petroleum jelly around the edges that you cut can help prevent the pumpkin from decaying. A pumpkin can also be revived if you soak it in cold water for several hours.

If you’re looking to find a pumpkin patch around the state, look no further! We’ve compiled a list of patches around Pennsylvania:

The ratings for these pumpkin patches come from Google as of Oct. 4, 2021.

Brecknock Orchard – Mohnton, PA (Berks County): 4.8 stars (454 reviews)

Address: 390 Orchard Road, Mohnton, PA 19540

This patch features pick-your-own pumpkins at 70 cents per pound. It also features a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, and flowers to pick at the orchard. (Closed Sundays)

Weaver’s Orchard – Morgantown, PA (Berks County): 4.7 stars (561 reviews)

Address: 40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown, PA 19543

Pick your own pumpkins at 79 cents per pound. This site also features apples, kiwi berries, and red raspberries to pick. (Closed Sundays)

Shady Brook Farm – Yardley, PA (Bucks County): 4.6 stars (3,506 reviews)

Address: 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, PA 19067

Pick your own pumpkins at 75 cents per pound. Shady Brook Farm also features a light show, corn maze, wagon rides, and more with a FallFest admission ticket ($12 for a single day pass).

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm – Ronks, PA (Lancaster County): 4.8 stars (1,783 reviews)

Address: 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, PA 17572

Load up a wagon provided by the farm with handpicked pumpkins.

Kauffman Orchards – Bird-in-Hand, PA (Lancaster County): 4.7 stars (1,123 reviews)

Address: 3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505

Pick your own pumpkins, $5 each for any size.

Grim’s Orchard and Family Farm – Breinigsville, PA (Lehigh County): 4.2 stars (999 reviews)

Address: 9875 Schantz Road, Breinigsville, PA 18031

Pick your own pumpkins at 69 cents per pound for carving pumpkins or 89 cents per pound for specialty pumpkins. (Open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Hellerick’s Family Farm – Doylestown, PA (Bucks County): 4.6 stars (274 reviews) Address: 5500 N Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18902

Pick your own pumpkins (prices vary by size and weight).

Cheeseman Farm Pumpkin Festival – Portersville, PA (Butler County): 3.7 stars (50 reviews) Address: 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville, PA 16051 Pumpkin festival during the day. $5 hayrides, children age two and under are free. Pumpkins are brought back to the barn to be weighed to determine the price.

None Such Farms – Buckingham, PA (Bucks County): 4.6 stars (359 reviews) Address: 4458 York Road, Buckingham, PA 18912 Pick your own pumpkins at 65 cents per pound. Open October 2/3, 9/10, 16/17, 23/24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

JB Tree Farm and Pumpkin Patch – Alexandria, PA (Huntingdon County): 4.6 stars (176 reviews) Address: 8100 JB Tree Farm Lane, Alexandria, PA 16611 Pick your own pumpkins from a huge pumpkin patch. Wagons are provided for easy transport. Larger pumpkins are sold by the pound, smaller pumpkins are sold by the piece.

Triple B Farms – Monongahela, PA (Washington County): 4.6 stars (975 reviews) Address: 823 Berry Lane, Monongahela, PA 15063 Fall Fun Festival featuring pick your own apples, flowers, and pumpkins. Wristbands are $14, kids age two and under are free.