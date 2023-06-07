SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The city of Tijuana is promoting a “designated driver” campaign as Pride Month begins on both sides of the border.

Montserrat Caballero, Mayor of Tijuana said they are encouraging all bars and restaurants in the city to participate in the “Don’t Drink and Drive” Program.

Caballero is also asking young people to forgo drinking in so-called “clandestine parties.”

“Today we’re hoping to reach the youth with this type of program, so their lives are not impacted by alcohol,” said Caballero. “This program is meant for all, who leave their homes, can come back safely, and do it in a responsible manner knowing they have acted on behalf of those who could be our children.”

Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero (center in black) with city and business leaders promoting the Don’t Drink and Drive campaign at Tijuana’s City Hall. (Courtesy: City of Tijuana)

The city of Tijuana has an ongoing education campaign year round.

It says representatives have visited more than 100 schools reaching about 12,000 young people.

According to the city, personnel has also visited more than 300 bars, restaurants and nightclubs to make sure these businesses are following safety protocols to prevent underage drinking and the sale of alcohol to minors.

The city is also working with the private sector to further promote the “Don’t Drink and Drive” program in Tijuana.

“Prevention is always the key and that’s why the city and the private sector are working hand in hand,” said Michel García Arceo, head of Tijuana’s Inspection and Verification Department. “Without support from business owners we won’t reach our goals for this program.”

With Pride Month celebrations scheduled on both sides of the border in the coming weeks, a higher number of visitors are expected in Tijuana.