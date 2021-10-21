Tidioute mother charged in August death of toddler

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — State Police in Warren have charged the mother of a toddler who drowned in the Allegheny River in August.

Patti Jo Vargason, 39, of Tidioute faces two felony counts for endangering the welfare of a child after her 2-year-old daughter Izzy wandered off and fell into the Allegheny River.

That incident happened August 21st in Limestone Township in Warren County.

State Police were called for reports of a missing child, but soon learned Izzy was last seen at the edge of the Allegheny River. Her body was found the next day about a mile down river.

