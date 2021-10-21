Three Pit Bull’s found shot to death at Eaton Reservoir; ANNA Shelter Animal Cruelty Officers searching for suspects

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — ANNA Shelter Animal Cruelty Officers are asking for the public’s help after finding three Pit Bull’s shot to death at Eaton Reservoir Wednesday night.

According to the ANNA Shelter Animal Cruelty Division Facebook Page, the dogs were walked into shallow water and shot in the face sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Animal Cruelty Officers believe the dogs were fighting dogs. The dogs found are a black female Pit Bull, brown male intact Pit Bull, and a brown female Pit Bull.

Animal Cruelty Officers say pictures from the scene were too gruesome to make public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Duckett.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists