(WHTM) – Three Penn State prospects have been named top 100 players going into the 2023 NFL Draft by ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay.

In his draft ranking released on Monday, McShay ranked cornerback Joey Porter Jr. as the 18th-best prospect in the draft and his third-best cornerback in the class.

In a mock draft released last week, McShay projected Porter Jr. to be drafted 16th overall by the Washington Commanders.

McShay categorized Porter Jr. and 11 other players as “good NFL starters” whose value is likely in the second half of the draft’s first round.

The second-best Penn State prospect ranked by McShay is tight end Brenton Strange, who McShay ranked as his 63rd-best player. McShay also projected Strange to be drafted 54th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in last week’s mock draft, calling him “one of the most underrated players in this (draft) class.”

In four years with the Nittany Lions Strange had 70 catches for 755 yards and 11 touchdowns with his most productive season coming last year.

“Look at his production at Penn State, it’s average,” said McShay on the ESPN First Draft podcast. “Averything’s average, nothing’s poor, nothing’s good, everything’s average. Then I watch this guy get off the line of scrimmage, the acceleration he has, the route running, getting in and out of breaks, not just savvy but crisp. Then I see him as an in-line blocker, he’s got this narrow frame, but he is nasty, man!”

The third Nittany Lion in McShay’s ranking was defensive back Ji’Ayir Brown, who came in ranked 72nd on the list. McShay says players ranked between 65-100 on his list are projected as future solid starters with third round value.

Brown played three seasons for Penn State with 10 interceptions and 153 total tackles playing safety.

Other Penn State prospects who are expected to be drafted include offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and wide receiver Parker Washington. Other draft-eligible players include quarterback Sean Clifford, wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, defensive lineman Nick Tarburton, long snapper Chris Stoll, and punter Barney Amor.